Midlands Schoolboys League drawn in Group 1 in Kennedy Cup

The Midlands Schoolboys League have been drawn in Group 1 of the prestigious U-14 Kennedy Cup.

The MSL have been drawn alongside Kilkenny, Carlow and Limerick Desmond.

The tournament takes place in June each year in Limerick and the Midland side will open their campaign on June 12 against Kilkenny.

They follow that up on June 13 with a morning game against Carlow with what could be a decisive game against Limerick Desmond in the afternoon.