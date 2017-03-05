O’Neill’s MSL Results (March 4)
U-9 East
Rosenallis 0 Clonaslee Utd 1
MSL U-10 Plate Group 1
Willow Pk 3 Mullingar Eagles 0
MSL U-10 Bowl Group 1
Portlaoise Tn 2 T&S United 1
MSL U-10 Bowl Group 2
Tullamore Tn 4 Portlaoise Rvs 1
U-11 Div 1 East
Portlaoise AFC 1 Tullamore Utd 1; Rosenallis Town 1 Killeigh Utd 1
MSL U-12 Boys Shield
Mullingar Kestrels 3 Banagher Town 1
U-12 Div 1 West
Mullingar Kestrels 3 Banagher Town 1
Midland U-14 Cup
Mullingar Ath 2 Suncroft 3
Midland U-15 Shield
Mullingar Tigers 1 Naas White 5;
Midland U-16 Cup
Portlaoise AFC 2 Arlington 1; Kildare Tn 1 Tullamore Tn 3;
U-10/11 Girls Shield Semi 1st Leg
Hodson Bay 1 Tullamore 1;
