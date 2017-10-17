Hot on the heels of Hurricane Ophelia another storm is on the way to Ireland

As Offaly and the rest of the country come to terms with the destruction caused by Hurricane Ophelia, a new storm is on its way.

Storm Brian is to pass through Ireland later this week bringing strong winds and rain.

This new storm will not help the ESB Network workers as 245,000 people are without power in Ireland and over 5,000 remained without power in Offaly this morning. Read the latest update here

The ESB have warned that it could be days before power is restored to all customers.

Met Éireann has said that Storm Brian will be nothing like a hurricane but will bring strong winds and rain throughout the country. It is expected to hit the UK harder than Ireland.