Brian Cowen extends his sympathies to family of Liam Cosgrave

Former Taoiseach Brian Cowen has conveyed his sincere sympathy to the Cosgrave family on the death of former Taoiseach Liam Cosgrave.

He commented, "I got to know Mr Cosgrave after he had retired from public life. He was a consummate gentleman to meet always, and we had many engaging conversations. He had an impressive recollection of events and personalities and a repertoire of stories that always amused.

"His was a life well lived. He will be sadly missed, especially by his family to whom he was devoted. A man of deep religious faith, he rejoins his beloved Vera who passed away last year. Ar dheis Dé go raibh a anam dílis."

Liam Cosgrave was Taoiseach from 1973 to 1977 and was leader of Fine Gael from 1965 to 1977. He was first elected to the Dail in 1943.