Appeal for 'forever homes' as Offaly Dog Shelter reaches capacity

The operators of the Offaly Dog Shelter have appealed for people to adopt pets as their facility reaches capacity.

"Offaly Dog Shelter is now full with more dogs on the way," they said.

"Please if any rescue can take a few or someone can re-home any, ring us on 0579351181," they continued.

Offaly Dog Shelter's aim is to help find forever homes for dogs they save, and they urge anyone hoping to find a perfect pet to pay them a visit.

You can find more by searching for 'Offaly Dog Shelter' on Facebook.

______________________________________________________________________________________________________

If you have a story for us, sports news, an event happening in your area, or if you want to submit pictures or videos, contact the Offaly Express team via email to justin.kelly@iconicnews.ie, or through our Facebook.