Awards programme seeks applications from 'unsung' Offaly health charities

GSK Ireland today launched its third annual GSK Ireland IMPACT Awards, designed to recognise and reward community-based charities who contribute to the improvement of people’s health and wellbeing in Ireland. They are looking for people to submit Offaly charities to be considered for the eventual prizes. "There are thousands of unsung healthcare heroes all over Ireland, including Offaly charities making a huge difference on the ground that deserve to be recognised," a statement read.

This will be the third year of the GSK Ireland IMPACT awards. The programme is an expansion of the global healthcare company’s IMPACT awards programme which has been running in the UK and USA for 20 years. Up to five winning charities will receive €10,000 each in unrestricted funding through the awards, while five runner-up charities receive €2,000 each.

In addition to the prize money, winning charities also receive a specially commissioned video and photography package to help them promote their work. The awards are designed to evaluate how the charities operate, as well as what they do, examining areas such as management, innovation and partnership as judging criteria.

Claire Taaffe, Communications Director for GSK, says: “Irish healthcare charities are on the ground tackling some of society’s most difficult health challenges. GSK wants to champion these charities, many of whom are at the heart of Irish community health and wellbeing, and support them in continuing their great work.”

The GSK Ireland Impact Awards 2017 will be judged by a multidisciplinary panel of professionals which includes Maurice Pratt, Chair of Barretstown, former Tánaiste and Minister for Health Mary Harney, and Deirdre Garvey, CEO of the Wheel.

Commenting on the launch of the Awards, Deirdre Garvey, CEO of The Wheel, said: “The GSK IMPACT Awards provide much-needed support and recognition for community-based healthcare charities. These organisations are uniquely positioned to help communities experiencing disadvantage and poor health outcomes identify and manage the issues that affect health and well-being. By shining a light on best practice, the GSK IMPACT Awards drive development and innovation in community-based healthcare.”

Last year, the five winning charities of the GSK Ireland IMPACT Awards were Nurture, Sensational Kids, Anam Cara, Dyslexia Association of Ireland and the Traveller Counselling Service.

The five runners-up were Amen Support Services, Cork Mental Health Foundation, Smashing Times Theatre Company, HIV Ireland and Move4Parkinson's.

Irene Lowry, CEO of Nurture, said: “Winning the GSK IMPACT Award for Nurture was of huge benefit, helping us to create a greater social impact of our work in Ireland. Because the GSK funds are unrestricted it meant that we could employ a skilled professional one day per week to work on expansion of our support services. Since winning the GSK award we have successfully expanded our support services to Cork, Mayo, Sligo and Donegal. By doing so, we have provided critical supports to over 55 women that we would not have been in a position to do without winning this prestigious award.”

Organisations interested in applying must:

· Be registered and located in the Republic of Ireland and be in existence for at least three years

· Have a total annual income of between €20,000 and €1 million

· Target community health needs in Ireland, with community defined as a geographical community or a community of interest

· Be able to point to a track record of achievement in community health issues



The deadline for applications is 5pm Friday, May 5, 2017, and interested organisations can apply by clicking here.

