Dáithí Ó Sé says there are 790 reasons to support the Alzheimer Society's Tea Day in Offaly

RTÉ star, Dáithí Ó’Sé, enjoyed afternoon tea with reigning Miss Ireland Niamh Kennedy on board the Vintage Tea Tour Bus in Dublin today to mark the launch of Alzheimer’s Tea Day, which will take place on May 4. It is the largest annual fundraising campaign in The Alzheimer Society of Ireland’s (ASI) calendar and is sponsored for the second year running by Medtronic.

Alzheimer services in Offaly include day care, home care and support groups. For everyone person diagnosed 3 people are directly affected.

Dáithí Ó’Sé said: "I'm delighted to support Alzheimer’s Tea Day again this year. There's 790 people living with dementia in Offaly today so that's 790 good reasons to get the kettle on."

"What alarms me is that this number is set to double in the next 20 years. By taking part in this campaign you are helping to raise vital funds and awareness of a condition that is affecting so many of our family, friends and neighbours," the RTÉ presenter added.

Since the very first Alzheimer’s Tea Day in 1994 over €7.5M has been raised to provide essential support to the 34,650 Women and 19,800 Men living with dementia in Ireland today. Every year thousands of people host tea parties in their homes, offices and schools. "This year we’re asking you to join them, all funds raised locally stay locally," the charity stated.

The ASI is the national leader in advocating for and providing dementia-specific supports and services. Each year it provides more than one million hours of community-based dementia-specific care throughout Ireland.

"There is nothing we Irish love more than sharing a cup of tea with friends and families, where the problems of the day are tackled. With 1 in 2 people in Ireland knowing someone who has been diagnosed with dementia, calling round for a cup of tea is also a great way to bring a little light into the day of someone who may be isolated," Tea Day organisers said.

Miss Ireland Niamh Kennedy: "I am thrilled to be involved with the Alzheimer's Tea Day campaign this year. This is a day which has been marked in my memory since childhood. The ASI is such an amazing charity that has done so much to support my family throughout my Dad's illness. I feel Dementia has touched all of us in some way and we need to raise more awareness and funds to help better support the patients suffering. So, put that kettle on."

Operations Manager for the South East Region, Mary Bardin said: "We would be delighted if you would join our persons with dementia and staff in any of our service locations to celebrate national Tea Day on May 4! Should you wish to hold a community Tea Day event please let us know, we will help you in any way we can."

Speaking at the launch, Bronwyn Brophy, Vice President of Early Technologies with Medtronic said: “Medtronic is proud to support the Alzheimer Tea Day campaign, which has played a significant role over many years in boosting public awareness of the disease. Tea Day is supported through the Medtronic Healthy Communities Fund, which promotes healthcare and well-being in communities, in line with the Government’s ‘Healthy Ireland’ framework. Our partnership is enhanced by the support of our Irish employees who have dedicated much time and energy to a cause close to the hearts of many families in the communities where we operate.”

For more information or to register for Alzheimer’s Tea Day fundraising pack, visit www.teaday.ie or call 1800 719 820.

___________________________________________________________________________________________________

If you have a story for us, sports news, an event happening in your area, or if you want to submit pictures or videos, contact the Offaly Express team via e-mail to justin.kelly@iconicnews.ie, or through our Facebook.