5 new jobs announced for Acorn Life in Offaly

Acorn Life, a 100% Irish owned Life Assurance Company providing protection, pensions, savings and investment solutions to the Irish public, is embarking on a nationwide recruitment campaign – with 5 new roles available in the Offaly region.

The Life Assurance Company, which recently won the Deloitte Best Managed Companies (BMC) Award, say they have over 100 roles to fill nationwide – and are primarily looking for people who want to train to become financial advisors.

Speaking of the recruitment drive, Eamon Kelly, Agency Development Manager in Offaly said, “The last few years have been really great for Acorn Life – we have gone from strength to strength, all culminating in our most recent achievement – to be the first life assurance company in Ireland to win the prestigious Deloitte BMC award. On the back of our successes we now have a strong foothold in the Irish market and we need more people on our team to ensure that we can continue to grow."

The Deloitte BMC Awards are in their 9th year and are lauded as one of the most prestigious awards in the country, recognising Irish companies operating at the highest levels of business performance. The Deloitte Best Managed designation is a symbol of Irish corporate success, and recognises companies that are focused on their core vision, create stakeholder value, excel in all areas of their business, and celebrate the contribution of the entire organisation. Acorn Life was one of 16 first time winners following a lengthy qualification and judging process.

Speaking of their win Eamon remarked, “We are both proud and honoured to be the first life assurance company in Ireland to win this award. This achievement, without doubt, comes as a result of the tireless work of our staff and the people that make up our financial advisor network throughout the country. Day in day out, it’s these people that make our company what it is. And we want more of these people – we want and need to grow our team! We have no doubt that we will be able to fill the positions available with like-minded, hard-working and professional individuals, who have a passion for their work and who will be able to share in the passion that we have to grow our business."

"At Acorn Life, we believe that a business grows when its people grow," he added. "We are now actively looking to add over 100 financial advisors to our branch network nationwide. We are particularly focused on recruiting self-starters, preferably with a track-record in entrepreneurship or business development from outside the financial services industry. We provide an all-embracing support system to help these individuals build a financial services career and gain relevant professional qualifications.”

Eamon concluded by focusing on Acorn Life’s financials: “From humble beginnings over 27 years ago, Acorn Life has grown into a company with over 300 staff and financial advisors, assets under management of €709 million at the end of 2016 and premium income of €123 million during the year. Our success is built on providing financial advice through long term relationships in local communities."

For further info on the positions please go to www.acornlife.ie/grow.

______________________________________________________________________________________________________

