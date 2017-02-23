Storm Doris wreaks havoc in Edenderry

The storm that ripped through the country last night left its mark on Edenderry in Co. Offaly. This picture shows a trampoline that was blown from a nearby garden and onto a car on St. Mary's Street in the town, near the junction of Francis Street and JKL Street, opposite the Lily Garden restaurant.

There have also been reports this morning of damage to trees and garden furniture like deckings, railings and flower pots in the town. The town was also hit with power outages overnight, some of which persisted until this morning as ESB repair workers try to tackle the aftermath of last night with outages across the country and elsewhere in the county in Tullamore and surrounding areas.

The storm was flagged earlier this week by Met Éireann as they issued a nationwide weather warning for wind and rain on Tuesday, and that warning is valid until the end of today.

