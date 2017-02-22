Prime Residential farm near Ballinagar for sale at auction

Someone looking for a residential holding might be interested to learn that C.21 acres of prime land and a bungalow dwelling on C.0.5 acres is to be offered for sale by public auction at Toberleheen, Ballinagar, Tullamore.

This excellent quality land is located just 2km from the village of Ballinagar, Co. Offaly and just 9km from Tullamore. This residential farm is being offered for sale in three lots.

The first lot comprises of a 4 bedroom bungalow on C.0.5 acres with landscaped garden. The second lot will comprise of C.21 acres of prime agricultural land with sheds.

The third lot will comprise of the entire. Auctioneers Peter Scully and Gordon Cobbe of GVM Auctioneers Tullamore explained that this is a particularly attractive property as it encompasses everything one would need to start of their own farming enterprise.

This prime residential farm will be offered for sale by public auction on Friday, March 10 at 3pm in the Bridge House Hotel Tullamore.

All enquires are through sole selling agents GVM Auctioneers, Tullamore.

If you have a story for us, an event happening in your area, or if you want to submit pictures or videos, contact the Offaly Express team via e-mail to damian@offalyexpress.ie, or through our Facebook.