BREAKING: Garda station evacuated amid bomb scare

Gardaí have evacuated a station in Dublin amid bomb fears this afternoon.

Shortly after 3pm, a member of the public arrived at Finglas Garda Station with a suspicious device recovered near his home.

As a precaution Gardaí have evacuated the building and put a cordon around the station.

The Army Bomb Disposal Unit has been requested to attend the scene and local traffic diversions are in place.

