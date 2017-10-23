Public urged not to approach armed man on the run from Gardaí

Gardaí investigating a number of incidents in the Jobstown area of Tallaght this morning, Monday, October 23, are appealing for the public's help.

Gardaí are trying to locate a black Renault Kadjar registered number 162 D 8767. The driver of this car is believed to be armed and is described as a white male, medium build, wearing grey shorts, a green and black Northface jacket and grey and navy runners.

The public are asked not to approach the man, but should contact Gardaí at Tallaght Garda Station on 01 666 6000 or the emergency numbers 999 or 112.

