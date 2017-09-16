Revenue seizes herbal cannabis worth €230,000 in Dublin Airport

Revenue seized herbal cannabis worth €230,000 in Dublin Airport yesterday.

The discovery was made following routine profiling, and with the assistance of detector dog Scooby, Revenue officers at Dublin Airport seized 11.6kg of herbal cannabis when they stopped and searched a 31 year old Malaysian man who had arrived on a flight from Madrid.

The drugs have an estimated street value in excess of €230,000. The passenger was arrested and remanded in custody at Ballymun Garda Station. Investigations are ongoing.

If you have any information about drug smuggling, contact Revenue’s Confidential Freephone 1800 295 295.