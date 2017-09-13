Man's armed robbery attempt goes badly wrong...

A 29-year-old man has been arrested by Gardaí following an armed robbery in Ballymun on September 12 2017.

At approximately 7.10pm a lone male entered a shop on Coultry Road. He threatened staff with a suspected firearm and took cash from a till.

Unbeknownst to the raider, two armed Garda detective just so happened to be in the shop when he stormed the premises.

They confronted the man, who fled from the shop on foot.

During a follow up search a man was arrested a short distance away. A sum of cash was recovered.

The arrested man was taken to Ballymun Garda Station where he is currently detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984.

No shots were fired during the incident and there were no reported injuries.

Investigations are ongoing.

