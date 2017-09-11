Two killed in horror Monday morning crash

Gardai are investigating a three vehicle fatal road traffic collision that occurred on the N20 Cork to Mallow Road at the Waterloo Junction at approximately 11 am this morning.

A man and a woman in their 60s were pronounced dead at the scene after the car that they were passengers in was involved in a collision with a truck.

The driver of the car and the third passenger, another male and female in their 60s, were taken to Cork University Hospital with injuries described as non life threatening.

The driver of the second car involved was taken to Cork University Hospital with injuries described as non life threatening. The driver of the truck was uninjured.

This stretch of road is currently closed to facilitate an examination by Garda Forensic Collision Investigators. Diversions are in place on the N20 Cork to Mallow Road and Garda are asking people travelling from Mallow to take alternative routes.

Garda wish to appeal for witnesses to contact Gurranabraher Garda Station on 021 – 4946200, The Garda Confidential Telephone Line 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.

______________________________________________________________________________________________________

If you have a story for us, sports news, an event happening in your area, or if you want to submit pictures or videos, contact the Offaly Express team via email to justin.kelly@iconicnews.ie, or through our Facebook.