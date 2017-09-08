Man missing from the Midlands found safe and well

A 24-year-old last seen in the Midlands has been found safe and well.

Stephen Monaghan from Oldcastle, Co. Meath, had been last seen in the Castlepollard area of Co. Westmeath on Wednesday morning, September 6.

He was found on Thursday.

Gardaí have thanked the public for their help.

