Gardaí launch appeal to find young man missing from the Midlands

Gardaí are appealing to the public for assistance in tracing a 24-year-old last seen in the Midlands. Stephen Monaghan from Oldcastle, Co. Meath.

Stephen Monaghan from Oldcastle, Co. Meath, was last seen in the Castlepollard area of Co. Westmeath on Wednesday morning, September 6.

He is described as 5’8” in height, of slim build and short dark hair. When last seen he was wearing a blue hooded top, navy jeans and white runners. He was carrying a blue back pack along with a red bag.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Kells Garda Station 046 9280820 or the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111.

______________________________________________________________________________________________________

If you have a story for us, sports news, an event happening in your area, or if you want to submit pictures or videos, contact the Offaly Express team via email to justin.kelly@iconicnews.ie, or through our Facebook.