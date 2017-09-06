Pedestrian dies in hospital after being struck by car

A 24 year old man has died in Beaumont hospital today, September 6, following a crash on Adelaide Road on Tuesday, August 22.

On that date,Gardaí attended the scene of a traffic collision at 6.15pm, in which a silver Saab convertible car mounted the footpath and collided with four male pedestrians.

The driver, a woman, and one pedestrian, were taken to St. Vincent’s hospital. One pedestrian was taken to Tallaght hospital, another was taken to St. James hospital. A fourth pedestrian was taken to St. James hospital and was transferred to Beaumont hospital with serious head injuries.

That man has now died from his injuries.



Investigating Gardaí are appealing to any person who may have witnessed this collision or to any motorists with dash cam footage to contact Pearse St Garda Station on 01- 666 9000, the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.

