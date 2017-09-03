Gardaí arrest two men and seize almost €830,000 in cash in Kildare

Gardaí arrested two men and seized a quantity of cash in an operation in Naas, Co. Kildare on Saturday.

The men were arrested under the Criminal Justice (Money Laundering and Terrorist Financing) Act 2010.

As part of a planned operation targeting organised crime Gardaí from the Garda Drugs and Organised Crime Bureau arrested two men in Naas. A quantity of cash was seized during the course of the arrest totalling €829,265. The two men, one in his 30s and the other in his 40s were detained at Naas Garda Station under Section 4 of the criminal Justice Act 1984. They have since been released and a file will be prepared for the Director of Public Prosecutions.

Follow up searches took place in Sligo, Lucan and Kildare during the course of which Gardaí seized a car valued €50,000.