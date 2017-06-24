€350,000 seized in money laundering sting

As a result of ongoing Garda investigations and intelligence led targeting of serious criminal activity, members of the Garda Drugs & Organised Crime Bureau and the Special Crime Task Force, stopped and searched a number of persons and vehicles in the Walkinstown, Dublin 12 area on Saturday, June 24, 2017.



During the searches approximately €350,0000 cash was recovered, a figure which is to be confirmed pending a full count and forensic examination.



Three men in their 40s were arrested for money laundering offences. The three are detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984 at Crumlin and Ronanstown Garda Stations.