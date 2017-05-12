Fancy wearing the blue? The 2017 Garda recruitment drive has been launched

If you have always wanted to be a Garda, now is your chance to join the ranks at Templemore as the 2017 Garda Trainee campaign has been launched.

A new Garda Síochána recruitment drive for Garda trainees opened for applications yesterday, May 11, and has a closing date of Thursday, June 1, 2017. An intake of up to 800 trainees is anticipated.

The role of a member of An Garda Síochána includes but is not limited to the following functions:

Ensuring our nation’s security;

The prevention and detection of crime;

Enhancing community safety;

Reducing the incidence of fatal and serious injuries on our roads and improving road safety;

Working with communities to prevent anti-social behaviour;

Promoting an inter-agency approach to problem solving and improving the overall quality of life.

Think you or someone you know is up to the job? Click here to find out more about the requirements and how to apply.

______________________________________________________________________________________________________

