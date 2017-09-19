Traffic is reportedly heavy on all routes to the National Ploughing Championships this morning as the gates open for the first of the three days of the event.

Heavy volumes on approaches to #Ploughing17 no reported incidents, please follow directions of Gardaí & stewards. — An Garda Síochána (@GardaTraffic) September 19, 2017

Traffic is heavy approaching Tullamore especially from Portlaoise. Traffic is also slow both ways on the Tullamore to Birr Road leading to Screggan. There are heavy volumes currently on Brown route between Borrisokane and Cloghan.

There are also reports of delays entering Birr from the Roscrea side while traffic is heavy but moving on the Grey Route from Kilkenny through Rosenallis and Clonaslee.

For the full Traffic Plan for the National Ploughing Championships, click here

Up to 300,000 people are expected to attend between today and Thursday. President Michael D Higgins will perform the official opening at 12pm today.