PLOUGHING TRAFFIC: Heavy traffic volumes approaching the Ploughing on first morning

Gardai urge visitors to follow directions and keep to the assigned routes to National Ploughing Championships

Damian Moran

Reporter:

Damian Moran

Email:

damian@offalyexpress.ie

National Ploughing Championships

Traffic is reportedly heavy on all routes to the National Ploughing Championships this morning as the gates open for the first of the three days of the event. 

Traffic is heavy approaching Tullamore especially from Portlaoise. Traffic is also slow both ways on the Tullamore to Birr Road leading to Screggan. There are heavy volumes currently on Brown route between Borrisokane and Cloghan.

There are also reports of delays entering Birr from the Roscrea side while traffic is heavy but moving on the Grey Route from Kilkenny through Rosenallis and Clonaslee. 

For the full Traffic Plan for the National Ploughing Championships, click here

Up to 300,000 people are expected to attend between today and Thursday. President Michael D Higgins will perform the official opening at 12pm today.