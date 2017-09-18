Weather forecast for the first day of the National Ploughing Championships

The weather is set to be mainly dry for the first day of the National Ploughing Championships.

It will be cloudy with temperatures reaching a high of 18 degrees with a 25% chance of rain in the afternoon. Any rainfall however will be very light and will not linger for long.

Looking to the rest of the week, Wednesday is set to be a wet earlier in the day with rain forecast. Some of that rain will be persistent but it looks set to clear Tullamore by the afternoon.

Thursday is predicted to bring showery conditions however there will be spells of sunshine.

