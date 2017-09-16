Section of Birr to Tullamore road closing due to National Ploughing Championships

The National Ploughing Championships take place in Screggan, Tullamore next week from Tuesday until Thursday with in the region of 100,000 people each day expected to attend.

However a section the N52 Birr to Tullamore road at Screggan which passes the site will be closed to traffic from Monday to Friday.

The section of road will close from 10am on Monday, September 18 and will not reopen to traffic until 5pm on Friday, September 22. Diversions will be in place.

Gardai are also advising that for the three days of the event, traffic will be 'extremely heavy' on all routes around Tullamore and Birr particularly between 7am and 12pm and between 3pm and 8pm.

A number of schools in Tullamore are closing for the three days of the National Ploughing Championships.