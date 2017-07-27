Two GAA clubs thrown out of their county's championship after unmerciful row

Two GAA clubs in the midlands were thrown out of their respective championships this week after a mass brawl at a game between the sides last Sunday.

Legan Sarsfields and Young Grattans were ejected from Longford's Intermediate Football Championship after a row involving up to 40 people broke out on the and around the pitch during a meeting of the two clubs in last Sunday’s opening round of the competition.

The Longford Leader reports that “disgraceful scenes” were witnessed in the late stages of the game in Ballymahon, where “all hell broke loose” after a late goal and a point from Kevin Jones secured the win for Grattans.

The referee's report was discussed by Longford county board’s CCC on Monday night where it was proposed that both Sarsfields and Grattans be removed from this year’s competition.

Both clubs are expected to appeal the decision and are set to go before the County Hearings Committee on Friday.

