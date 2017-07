A section of the M6 Dublin to Galway motorway in Offaly will be closed for the next week to facilitate works.

The M6 is closed westbound from Junction 5 Tullamore to Junction 6, Moate East until 6pm on Monday next, July 31. The M6 is also closed eastbound from Junction 8, Athlone East to Junction 7, Moate West.

Diversions are in place via the Old Dublin Road.