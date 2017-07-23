WEATHER: Offaly is in for your average summer's day today

Offaly weather forecast

An average summer day ahead

Offaly is in for an average summer's day today with sunshine, clouds and a chance of rain.

Temperatures will reach a high of 21 degrees and while there will be periods of sunshine, there is also a 50% chance of rain. However that rain will only come in showers and should clear quickly. There is also a chance of some isolated thunderstorms later today.

The pollen count is moderate today. 

