Tullamore Community Centre hosting charity 5k event

The Tullamore Community and Family Resource Centre is hosting a 5K Run/Walk this month with all proceeds going toward the stellar work done at the centre on a daily basis.

Tullamore's Community and Family Resource Centre was established 14 years and is a registered charity. It provides a range of family support interventions and services for families, groups and individuals including a homework club, summer camps, parenting programmes, family support, affordable counselling service, parent & toddlers group, active age group, office services, access to IT, information and referrals.

However, due to reduced resources the centre is now finding it necessary to access other streams of funding and fundraising to continue with the current level of service provision to families, children and individuals in the area.

This 5k Run/Walk event takes place on Sunday, May 28 at 11am sharp in Arden View. Those wishing to take part can register from 9:30am until 10:45am on the morning of the event, and the entry fee is €10 for adults, €5 for juveniles and over 60s. The event has an AAI Permit and accurately measured course.

There are cash prizes available for the first male and female over the line, category prize for over 40s men and women, and juvenile prizes.

Refreshments will be available afterwards in the Resource Centre. "This promises to be another enjoyable event for everyone, so please come along and support your resource centre," organisers said.

If you would like more information about the services provided at the centre, you can call in or contact the Resource Centre on 057-9320598.

