Offaly man graduates as member of the Irish Navy

Colin Henson from Ballycumber, Co. Offaly, was among the latest batch of recruits to pass out at a ceremony in Cobh this afternoon, Thursday, May 18.

Colin was on parade today and his graduation marks the culmination of his training and successful entry into the Irish Naval Service at the rank of Ordinary Seaman.

He completed numerous modules during five months of extensive training, including weapons training, foot drill, arms drill, navigational training, medical training and of course seamanship.

The Offaly man will now take up his new post with the Irish Naval Service, which is the State's principal seagoing agency.

Their roles include defending territorial seas, deterring intrusive or aggressive acts, conducting maritime surveillance, maintaining an armed naval presence, ensuring right of passage, protecting marine assets and contributing to a blockade if required.

The Naval Service must also be capable of supporting Army operations by sea lift and close naval support.

