Pippa O'Connor is bringing her Fashion Factory to a town near you

Ireland's leading entrepreneur, blogger and fashionista Pippa O'Connor has announced that she is bringing her Fashion Factory to Portlaoise.

The Fashion Factory is a day out featuring talks on skincare, makeup, a fashion show and the all-important goodie-bag of gifts that each guest is gifted.

Pippa brings her show on the road all around the country and now dates have been announced for Portlaoise.

For any Pippa fans in Laois, her Fashion Factory is coming to The Midlands Park Hotel, Portlaoise on Friday 16, Saturday 17 and Sundady 18 of February 2018.

Tickets go on sale on Thursday, November 9 at 10am on her website.

With the reputation that these fashion events have, tickets are sure to sell out fast.

See a full list of dates and locations below.

Pippa O'Connor released her own line of denim jeans earlier this year and is on the verge of releasing a brand new product.

With 250,000 followers on Instagram, two children, her own website and products, the Fashion Factories are just one aspect to Pippa's busy lifestyle.

Read Pippa O'Connor's bio here:

"When I was pregnant with my son Ollie in 2013, I set about creating a fashion blog as a hobby. It soon became much more than that. Pippa.ie is now hugely popular fashion, beauty, travel and lifestyle website.

I love sharing my fashion style, beauty tips and news about my life on a daily basis. My visitors love it too, since its launch the site has grown so much, with over 5 million visits expected this year and my Social Media pages can reach over 500,000 people a day.

This website has brought about lots of new opportunities including collaborations with brands and the launch of my Fashion Factory events this year, where I bring my style and make-up tips in the form of a fun, girls day out!

I’ve had such a varied and interesting career, working as a model and now as a business woman, and I’m loving all the new challenges and opportunities that are coming my way. These successes never outshines my greatest success so far, which is being a Mum, to little Ollie!

I’ve loved every second of creating this site, I hope you enjoy it just as much!"