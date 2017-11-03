Offaly company shortlisted for another prestigious award

Offaly owned dairy company Glenisk has been shortlisted for the upcoming Bord Bia Food and Drink Industry Awards.

More than 350 Irish food and drink industry leaders will gather for Bord Bia’s biannual Food and Drink Industry Awards, hosted by Broadcaster Miriam O’Callaghan, on Wednesday, November 29, in the RDS Concert Hall.

Bord Bia has announced the details of 24 companies who have been shortlisted for these awards which recognise excellence and celebrate success in Ireland’s largest indigenous industry.

The shortlist, which includes Glenisk, represents the most progressive, ambitious and forward-looking companies in Ireland’s thriving food and drink industry.

Glenisk, owned by the Cleary family and based in Killeigh, will compete for a Consumer Insight Award which recognises businesses who have demonstrated how research and the identification of consumer insight has led to an improved or new understanding of the consumer in a particular market, leading to commercial growth.

They will go up against Butlers Chocolate, Britvic and Glanbia.

Glenisk has used a range of research methods including direct contact with consumers in the supermarket aisle, surveys and discussion groups with #TeamGlenisk, a database of 750 core Glenisk customers.

The results of this combined research approach showed that sugar was the number 1 concern and that simplicity reassures.

This insight led to Glenisk removing all added sugar from baby yogurts, allowing the simplest message possible: No Added Sugar; Nothing Artificial.

The awards will be handed out at the glittering function on November 29.

______________________________________________________________________________________________________

