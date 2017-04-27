Ireland's only health, fitness and wellness festival takes place next month

The call is out for all health and fitness fans in Offaly to attend this year's WellFest – Ireland’s only health, fitness and wellness festival. Details of the schedule have been announced this week.

Taking place over two days, May 6-7, in Dublin’s Herbert Park, the festival will host some of the world’s best-known health and fitness stars for talks, interactive classes and demonstrations, including The Happy Pear twins, internet star Joe Wicks and John Kavanagh, UFC coach to Conor McGregor.

The festival is being run in association with KBC, and has a jam-packed schedule including a Q&A session with John Kavanagh, HIIT workout with Joe Wicks, known as ‘The Body Coach’ – and the man behind the ‘Lean in 15’ phenomenon – and cooking demonstrations from The Happy Pear.

For WellFest, Herbert Park will be transformed to host 8 ‘WellZones’ all of which will be dedicated to a different area of health, fitness and wellness. They include: WellStage, WellFood, WellKids, WellTalk, WellMind, WellYoga, WellStrong and WellPilates.

Organiser have said this event is "not to be missed," and invited all health and fitness fans to the two-day festival.

The schedule for Saturday, May 6 is as follows:

WellStage, 11.00 – 11.40am: Instagram Yoga sensation duo GypsyOn.

WellStage, 12.00 – 12.40pm: International health and fitness icon, Joe Wicks ‘The Body Coach’.

WellFood, 1 – 1.40pm: Cooking demo with Lucy Bee.

WellTalk, 4.00 – 4.50pm: Q&A session with John Kavanagh, coach to MMA superstar Conor McGregor.

WellStage, 4.00 – 5.30pm: Kathryn Thomas, founder of Pure Results Bootcamp, Ireland's premier all-inclusive fitness retreat and weight-loss bootcamp.

WellFood, 5 – 6pm: Cooking demo with healthy eating guru and founder of Natural Born Feeder, Roz Purcell.



For those in attendance on Day 2, May 7, this is the line-up:

WellStrong, 10.40 – 11.20am: The Fit Foodie Power House with Derval O’Rourke.

WellStage, 11.00 – 11.40am: Bootcamp with Pat Divilly, who runs Ireland’s most successful personal training empire.

WellFood, 12.00 – 12.40pm: Healthy food enthusiasts The Happy Pear.

WellStage, 1.00 – 1.40pm: ‘Vertue Method Bodyweight Blast’ with PT, author and yoga teacher Shona Vertue.

WellTalk, 1.00 - 1.40pm: London based PT and doctor, The Food Medic.

WellStage, 2.00 – 2.45pm: Master Trainer of the renowned Barry’s Bootcamp – Faisal Abdalla.

This year, WellFest have added two new features, ‘WellFood’ and ‘WellKids’. The WellKids area, sponsored by Irish Life Health, will offer a younger audience the chance to try different forms of exercise, yoga and mindfulness. Partnership classes will also be on offer, allowing children and their parents or guardians to partner up and try out new activities together.

WellFood, sponsored by SuperValu, will be an expanded food space dedicated to healthy cooking demonstrations. All weekend, top chefs, nutritionists, and famous foodies will lead demos where attendees can participate and learn about healthy eating.

Top foodies will take to the stage in this area including Bray duo The Happy Pear, Roz Purcell of Natural Born Feeder, Little Green Spoon blogger Indy Power, and ballerina and cookery author Naturally Sassy.

Commenting in advance of the festival, co-founder Katie Ryan said: “WellFest is in its third year now and there really is no event like it in Ireland. It is firmly established, professionally run and has a dedicated following of people interested in health, fitness and wellness."

“This year’s line-up brings together the best in the business from Ireland and much further afield and offers something for people of all fitness levels and ages. From food to mindfulness, yoga for kids and hardcore HIIT sessions – there really is something for everyone," she added.

Katie continued by re-assuring people that WellFest 2017 will be weather-proof – with stretch-tents and indoor areas ensuring festival-goers have a mud-free experience, no matter what the weather.

“What we’re offering is a hassle-free, chilled-out, city-centre festival allowing individuals to handpick their individual day of wellness,” she said.

Weekend tickets for WellFest cost €65, while day passes are available for €40 (plus booking fee). Tickets include unlimited access to classes, talks and workshops on health, fitness, nutrition, cookery, yoga, pilates, mindfulness, and more. Kids under 12 go free.

A limited number of tickets for the festival are still available at www.wellfest.ie.

______________________________________________________________________________________________________

If you have a story for us, sports news, an event happening in your area, or if you want to submit pictures or videos, contact the Offaly Express team via e-mail to justin.kelly@iconicnews.ie, or through our Facebook.