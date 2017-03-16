PROPERTY IN FOCUS: A big beautiful house for surprisingly small price in Offaly

This superb energy efficient four-bedroom detached property is set on 1.1 acres in Aghmore, Croghan, close to Tullamore, Co. Offaly. On the market for a surprising €320,000, this house has a lot to offer a potential buyer, including extensive gardens and decking, solar panels and views of Croghan Hill.

It also boasts an eye-catching cut sandstone exterior complete with large triple glazed rear panoramic window overlooking a decking and ample green garden area. Inside, there is 205 sq. metres of living space completed with the finest of materials, set out in generously proportioned rooms with an emphasis to ground floor entertaining areas.

There is an Entrance Hallway, Family Room, Dining Room, Kitchen, Living Room, Guest Toilet, Bedroom/Study, and Utility Room on the ground floor, while upstairs offers four Double Bedrooms, one complete with en-suite, a Family Bathroom and Hot Press.

Externally the property is completed with front and rear lawns and a detached garage.

