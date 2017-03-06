Secondary schools invited to enter competition to find Ireland's next food entrepreneurs

Irish soup and food company Cully & Sully and Grow It Yourself (GIY) have launched an inaugural competition titled ‘Give Peas a Chance’ and Offaly schools are invited to enter. This initiative aims to foster a spirit of food entrepreneurship in Irish secondary schools and discover Ireland’s next young food entrepreneurs.

Secondary schools across the country, including Offaly, are now invited to take part in the ‘Give Peas A Chance’ competition, which combines food growing and entrepreneurship to engage and inspire students to grow their own peas and to devise a soup recipe using what they have grown to come up with a product, which Cully & Sully will then produce.

Through this initiative growing kits will be delivered to 7,500 students across the country. The kits include everything the students need to grow peas including seeds, pots, soil and growing tips from GIY. Students are asked to pair up in order to undertake the challenge.

According to Michael Kelly founder of GIY, “This initiative enables students to learn first hand about food enterprise right from the seed onwards. We know that to make good food you need great ingredients and you can’t get better than growing your own. We feel that this initiative will help to accelerate even more brilliant food starts ups in our local food system in the future.

Cullen Allen of Cully & Sully said, “We are really hoping to inspire a new generation of food entrepreneurs. Learning at our mother’s kitchen tables gave us our passion for good food and we’re grateful for that every day. We hope to see that passion grow in these junior entrepreneurs. Pea soup may seem simple but with the creativity and ingenuity that we know Ireland’s young people have we can’t wait to see what they come up with.”

Schools and teachers planning to participate in this nationwide competition can now sign up to take part by logging on to www.cullyandsully.com/ourgarden.

______________________________________________________________________________________________________

If you have a story for us, sports news, an event happening in your area, or if you want to submit pictures or videos, contact the Offaly Express team via e-mail to justin.kelly@iconicnews.ie, or through our Facebook.