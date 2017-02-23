PROPERTY IN FOCUS: Magnificent and unique property goes on sale in Offaly

As family homes go, they don't come more unique and unusual than the Heilan Hame in Horseleap on the Offaly/Westmeath border.

Heilan Hame, which means 'highland home' in Scottish, is a spacious architect designed two-storey detached residence extending over 4,200 sq.ft, and sitting on nine acres of grounds, including two acres of professionally landscaped lawns, and seven acres of paddocks.

It is nestled in a historic area boasting many famous original country manors including Grouse Lodge and Middletown Park House, and Heilan Hame was designed in a similar style. Therefore, it is surprising, given its old world charm and styling, that this house was built just fifteen years ago. It was designed in the Scottish baronial style by its current owners, but it has all the modern conveniences of a 21st century family home.

The property has luxury, elegance, charm and style, usually only associated with period houses in abundance. It boasts seven bedrooms, all en-suite, one with a large jacuzzi. It has a large kitchen, lounge and sitting room, and comes with unique features like a modern piped sound system and a centralised hoover system.

The price is only available on application, but we're sure it will garner a substantial sum.

To view the the Daft.ie ad and see the full extraordinary interior of the house, you can click here.

