PROPERTY IN FOCUS: Modern and Luxurious 'Matilda House' on sale in Offaly

Spanning over 463 Sq. Metres, Matilda House is a spectacular stone cut residence set on a secluded two-acre site located in Kilnagarna, Ballinahown, Ballycumber, Co. Offaly. It is accessed through electronic gates, and the property enjoys privacy and seclusion in the beautiful Offaly countryside. It has just come onto the market for a whopping €730,000.

This exceptional home is modern and energy efficient, boasting a BER B2 energy rating. It is beautifully designed and offers modern and stylish living spaces and recreational options throughout its 5000 sq ft, lending itself perfectly to large scale entertaining. The home welcomes you to an elegant entrance hallway with winding staircase and gallery, sitting room, gym/playroom, large kitchen with half-moon breakfast bar, centre island and eye-catching walnut cabinetry with top of the line Neff appliances.

SEE ALSO: SOLD! The most expensive property in Offaly is now off the market

SEE ALSO: PROPERTY IN FOCUS: Iconic Birr property on sale for staggering price

SEE ALSO: PROPERTY IN FOCUS: Magnificent and unique property goes on sale in Offaly

The kitchen leads to a beautiful L shaped family room and dining room, featuring a four-sided suspended contemporary style gas fire and exposed stone wall. This room overlooks the garden and children's play area. A large games room spans the length of the house and features surround sound.

Upstairs, there are five bedrooms, all en-suite, an office, laundry room and ironing room. The breathtaking king-size master suite features two sizeable his and hers walk in wardrobes and luxury spa and en-suite. Outside is a detached two-storey superbly presented self contained guest suite.

The property is located 20km from Tullamore and Athlone and is close to Ballycumber and Moate.

You cann see the full Daft.ie listing and interior photographs of the house by clicking here.

______________________________________________________________________________________________________

If you have a story for us, sports news, an event happening in your area, or if you want to submit pictures or videos, contact the Offaly Express team via e-mail to justin.kelly@iconicnews.ie, or through our Facebook.

