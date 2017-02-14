Anyone for a free Subway? Today's your lucky day

Good news for the Subway lovers amongst you. The famous sandwich chain is marking Valentine's day by giving away free subs to all customers. The initiative is called 'Customer Appreciation Day' and each customer can get a free sub when they buy any dispensed drink.

Between 11am and 7pm, all you have to do is stop by any store in the UK and Ireland, including Offaly branches like that in Tullamore, and buy a dispensed drink or a bottle of water to get any six-inch sub for free.

Subway said that they are giving away "the ultimate romantic gift to their customers", but we're not sure a free sandwich will count as a Valenine's Day gift, even if it is a last minute one!

Worldwide, Subway serves about 7.6 million subs every day, and today in Offaly you can add to that, all for just the price of a drink.