BREAKING: Man due in court over murder near Edenderry

A man in his 30s is expected to appear Naas District Court this morning, Tuesday, November 7, charged in connection with the discovery of a body in Rahan Woods, not far from the town of Edenderry.

The body of Philip Finnegan was discovered buried in a shallow grave in Rahan Woods, on September 2, 2016. His body was discovered by walkers.

At that time, the location was sealed off to facilitate an examination by members of the Garda Technical Bureau. A post-mortem examination was carried out by the Assistant State Pathologist Dr. Bolster.

Fingerprint technology was used to identify the man as Philip Finnegan as a murder investigation was launched.

It is believed he drove to the rural spot to meet old associates.

