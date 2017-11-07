Suspect detained in Tullamore after shots fired at Gardaí

Three men have been arrested after a shotgun was discharged during a Garda chase. They are being questioned at Tullamore and Portlaoise Garda Stations.

At approximately 9.30pm last night Gardaí observed a black Audi estate car with a partial registration number 151 G driving at speed through Monasterevin over the draw bridge, Main St and on towards the Kildare Rd.

This car was observed driving at speed by a number of Garda units. A short time later the black Audi was observed by a Garda unit at a location known locally as Ashgrove. It was then followed by Gardaí before it then stopped on the road at Larch Hill.

The front seat male passenger exited the car produced what Gardaí believe was a shotgun and discharged a shot. No persons were injured during this incident.

A number of armed Garda units were aware of this incident and at 10.30pm Gardaí from the Regional Support Unit stopped a silver Hyundai car at Pollardstown, Newbridge.

Three men were arrested in connection with the earlier incident and are currently detained at Portlaoise and Tullamore Garda Stations under the provisions of Section 30 – Offences Against the State Act 1939.

Investigations are continuing.

______________________________________________________________________________________________________

If you have a story for us, sports news, an event happening in your area, or if you want to submit pictures or videos, contact the Offaly Express team via email to justin.kelly@iconicnews.ie, or through our Facebook.