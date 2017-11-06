Man charged with weekend assault in Offaly

A man in his 20s has been charged in relation to an assault in Offaly at the weekend.

Gardaí have confirmed that a man was charged following an assault at a property in the Raheen area of Clara on Sunday, November 5.

The man was later charged in relation to the incident and scheduled to appear in court in Tullamore on Monday.

