Offaly farmer remains in hospital following brutal assault

An Offaly farmer remains in hospital after he was assaulted by a gang during an aggravated burglary at his home in the early hour of Saturday morning, November 4.

The 54-year-old is still being treated for lacerations to his head and upper body after he was viciously beaten with a pole by four men during the incident in Brosna area in the Birr Garda District.

His injuries are not life threatening but Gardaí are continuing a serious investigation at Birr Garda Station such was the severity of the attack.

The farmer, who lives alone, was targeted on Saturday morning for the second time in six weeks. A small sum of money was taken from his home.

The gang of four dragged the man to his yard, assaulted him a number of times before locking him in a shed. While the men flee, the injured farmer escaped and raised the alarm with a neighbour.

He was brought to Tullamore Hospital as a massive garda operation came into action.

They made an appeal for people, especially fellow farmers and home owners in the area, to look out for discarded clothing or items in fields and ditches around their land. They also revealed that the men spoke with Munster accents and were estimated to be aged in their 20s.

Gardaí are keen to trace the movements of a 4x4 vehicle used by the men, which they believe was parked up at a field during the ordeal.

Anyone who may have witnessed suspicious behaviour between 11pm on Friday night and 3am on Saturday morning are urged to contact Birr Garda Station on (057) 916 9710.

______________________________________________________________________________________________________

If you have a story for us, sports news, an event happening in your area, or if you want to submit pictures or videos, contact the Offaly Express team via email to justin.kelly@iconicnews.ie, or through our Facebook.