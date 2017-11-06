Gardaí investigate break-in at home of elderly Edenderry resident

Gardaí are once again investigating a break-in at a house in Edenderry.

The attempted break-in occurred on Friday evening, November 3, between the hours of 5pm and 8pm at the home of an elderly resident in the Castleview Park area of the town.

The door of the house was damaged during the incident but it is unclear whether or not the suspects gained entry to the property. Nothing was taken during the incident.

Gardaí are appealing to anyone who noticed suspicious behaviour in the area to report it to them at Edenderry Garda Station (046) 973 1290.

No arrests have been made to date but the investigation is ongoing at this time.

______________________________________________________________________________________________________

If you have a story for us, sports news, an event happening in your area, or if you want to submit pictures or videos, contact the Offaly Express team via email to justin.kelly@iconicnews.ie, or through our Facebook.