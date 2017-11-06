Gardaí investigate weekend burglaries in Tullamore

Gardaí in Tullamore are investigating a number of burglaries in the town over the weekend.

Copper cylinders and equipment were stolen from Moorhill House on the Clara Road.

Gardaí are asking the public for help and those who may have witnessed suspicious behaviour in and around the Clara Road on Saturday or Sunday can contact Tullamore Garda Station on (057) 932 7600.

______________________________________________________________________________________________________

If you have a story for us, sports news, an event happening in your area, or if you want to submit pictures or videos, contact the Offaly Express team via email to justin.kelly@iconicnews.ie, or through our Facebook.