Boy knocked down in Offaly hit and run

The boy was on a bike at the time

Justin Kelly

Reporter:

Justin Kelly

Email:

Justin.Kelly@offalyexpress.ie

Boy knocked down in Offaly hit and run

Gardai are investigating after a boy was knocked down in Edenderry on Sunday afternoon. 

The boy was cycling on Dr Paul Murphy Street when he was knocked from his bike by a passing car at around 1.30pm.

It's understood that a car, possibly an Opel, left the scene following the incident. 

The boy avoided serious injury.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Edenderry Garda Station on 0469731290. 