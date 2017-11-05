Boy knocked down in Offaly hit and run
The boy was on a bike at the time
Gardai are investigating after a boy was knocked down in Edenderry on Sunday afternoon.
The boy was cycling on Dr Paul Murphy Street when he was knocked from his bike by a passing car at around 1.30pm.
It's understood that a car, possibly an Opel, left the scene following the incident.
The boy avoided serious injury.
Anyone with information is urged to contact Edenderry Garda Station on 0469731290.
