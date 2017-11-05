Gardai recover huge amount of stolen power tools at Midlands checkpoint
It was a substantial recovery
Gardai have recovered a huge haul of stolen power tools while on patrol at 5am on Saturday morning, November 5.
They stopped and searched a vehicle towing a trailer close to Mountmellick, Co. Laois.
On searching the vehicle they discovered the power tools.
There has been a spate of power tool thefts in Offaly and Laois in recent weeks.
Gardai are currently identifying property and cataloging the haul.
If you recognise any property email laoisoffaly.crimeprevention@garda.ie.
Here are more of the recovered items
