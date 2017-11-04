Gardai issue specific appeal for information following vicious burglary in Offaly

Gardai in Birr have issued a specific appeal for information following an aggravated burglary in Offaly.

A 54 year old man was beaten in his home during a frightening aggravated burglary in Offaly overnight by a gang of four thieves. Read more on the vicious attack here

Superintendent Martin Cashen Birr has appealed to farmers, residents and landowners in the Shinrone area to keep a look out for clothing, possibly discarded in fields or hedges.

He stated, "Also any suspicious persons or vehicles in the Drumakeenan and Glassderrybeg areas on the N62 Birr to Roscrea Road that was noticed last night or in the days leading up to the incident. If anything is located please do not touch it and contact Birr Garda Station immediately on 057-9169710."