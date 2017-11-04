Swan plunges Edenderry into darkness as 1,500 without power

The ESB are currently dealing with what they describe as a large fault in Edenderry.

The town was plunged into darkness at around 4pm with most businesses forced to close early as a result.

Close to 1,500 customers remain without power.

There are reports that a swan or large bird coming into contact with lines caused the outage.

The ESB say it is working at the fault scene near the Boyne Bridge and that it is hoping to restore power to the affected customers by 8.15pm on Saturday night.

They apologise for the inconvenience caused.