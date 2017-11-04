Man viciously beaten in overnight Offaly burglary

Gardai are investigating after a man was beaten in his home during a frightening aggravated burglary in Offaly overnight.

At 2am this morning a 54-year-old farmer who lives by himself was viciously attacked in Brosna, Birr by a gang of four four thieves.

It is understood the man was held down and beaten with a weapon in the house and then brought out to his yard where he was assaulted again.

The men then fled with a small sum of money. The victim then walked a quarter mile to a neighbour's house who alerted the gardai and ambulance service who brought him to Tullamore.

His injuries are not life-threatening.

Garda crime scene investigators are at the house which has been sealed off for examination.

It’s believed that the men involved in the attack spoke with Limerick accents.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Birr Garda Station on 057 9169710.