Gardaí investigating another Edenderry burglary

Gardaí are investigating a burglary at a house in Newberry Road, Edenderry.

The incident occurred on Thursday afternoon, November 2, between 3pm and 4pm, and comes in the wake of a string of similar burglaries in the town.

A number of items, including sporting equipment was allegedly taken from the property.

In recent weeks, houses at St. Francis Street, Monasteroris and St. Teresa's Terrace have been the subject of similar incidents, all of which are still under investigation.

Gardaí have confirmed that no arrests have been made in relation to the latest burglary at Newberry Road and the investigation is ongoing.

