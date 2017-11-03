Boy (6) in intensive care after Midlands farm accident

A six-year-old boy was injured on a farm in Ballybuggy, Rathdowney in Co. Laois on Thursday, November 2.

It is understood that a large Toyota jeep accidentally rolled over the boy while on the farm.

He was taken to hospital in an ambulance and is now in a stable condition in the Intensive Care Unit in Tallaght Hospital.

It is believed the vehicle accidentally rolled over the child's torso causing serious injuries.

The incident took place around 4.30pm on Thursday.

